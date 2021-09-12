Top Asian News 6:12 a.m. GMT

Taliban flag rises over seat of power on fateful anniversary

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban raised their flag over the Afghan presidential palace Saturday, a spokesman said, as the U.S. and the world marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The white banner, emblazoned with a Quranic verse, was hoisted by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of the Taliban interim government, in a low-key ceremony, said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, multimedia branch chief of the Taliban’s cultural commission. The flag-raising marked the official start of the work of the new government, he said. The composition of the all-male, all-Taliban government was announced earlier this week and was met with disappointment by the international community which had hoped the Taliban would make good on an earlier promise of an inclusive lineup.

The following account from Amir Shah, the now-retired Afghanistan correspondent for The Associated Press, is excerpted from the book “September 11: The 9/11 Story, Aftermath and Legacy,” an in-depth look at AP’s coverage of 9/11 and the events that followed. He was AP’s eyes and ears in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks, when all foreigners were ordered to leave. His assignment was dangerous, delicate and often terrifying. Here, he remembers some of what happened behind the scenes in those days after the attacks and the early hours of the U.S. bombardment a month later. ___ ON NAVIGATING KABUL IN THE HOURS AFTER THE 9/11 ATTACKS IN THE U.S.: The first night after the attacks, I didn’t sleep for 48 hours.

The following account from Kathy Gannon, now news director for Afghanistan and Pakistan for The Associated Press, is excerpted from the book “September 11: The 9/11 Story, Aftermath and Legacy,” an in-depth look at AP’s coverage of 9/11 and the events that followed. On that day, Gannon, reporting in the Afghan capital, received a call from her boss that changed her world forever. ___ In the late afternoon of Sept. 11, 2001, I received a phone call from New York, where it was morning. It was Sally Jacobsen, my boss and the AP’s international editor. A plane had hit one of the World Trade Center towers, she told me.

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A Taliban official said that the group raised their flag over the Afghan presidential palace in a brief ceremony on Saturday — the same day the U.S. and the world marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The milestone anniversary takes place just weeks after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the return to power of the Taliban, the faction that sheltered the al-Qaida terror network founded by Osama bin Laden that carried out the attacks. The Taliban’s new Prime Minister Mohammad Hasan Akhund raised the flag in a ceremony at 11 a.m. local time to mark the official start of work by the Taliban’s 33-member caretaker government, said Ahmadullahh Muttaqi, multimedia chief of the group’s cultural commission.

Torrential rains kill 17, destroy homes in northern Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Torrential monsoon rains and mudslides hit areas in northwestern Pakistan early on Sunday, destroying homes and killing at least 17 people, police said. Officer Mohammad Nawaz Said eleven bodies were recovered from the debris of mud and brick houses in the Tor Ghar district, and rescuers were searching for the remaining victims, which included women and children. Nawaz said three adjacent homes were completely swept away in remote village of the district, while other houses were less affected. Authorities in the city of Abbottabad said a mudslide in the suburbs also killed a couple and their child, and injured three others.

Japan passes 50% vaccination rate, may ease limits in Nov.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government says more than 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Japan’s vaccine rollouts began in mid-February, months behind many wealthy countries due to its lengthy clinical testing requirement and approval process. Inoculations for elderly patients, which started in April, were also slowed by supply shortages of imported vaccines, but the pace picked up in late May and has since achieved 1 million doses per day. Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of COVID-19 measures, told NHK public television’s weekly talk show Sunday that about 60% of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of September, on par with current levels in Europe.

Chinese city with coronavirus outbreak stops buses, trains

BEIJING (AP) — A city in southern China that is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak told the public Sunday not to leave, suspended bus and train service and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities. Anyone who needs to leave Putian, a city of 2.9 million people in Fujian province south of Shanghai, for an essential trip must have proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past 48 hours, the city government announced. China declared the virus under control in early 2020 but has suffered outbreaks of its more contagious delta variant. Authorities say most are traced to travelers arriving from Russia, Myanmar and other countries.

China’s FM Wang visiting Cambodia to discuss virus, trade

PHNOM PEHN, Cambodia (AP) — China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Cambodia, where’s he expected to meet with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. Cambodia’s foreign ministry said Wang’s meetings on Sunday and Monday would include discussions of trade and security as well. Wrapping up a visit to neighboring Vietnam on Saturday, Wang said China planned to donate 3 million vaccine doses to that country, which is under a lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge. China is Cambodia’s biggest investor and closest political partner. Beijing’s support allows Cambodia to disregard Western concerns about its poor record in human and political rights, and in turn Cambodia generally supports Beijing’s geopolitical positions on issues such as its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The Latest: More than 50% of Japan’s population vaccinated

Typhoon pours 5 inches of rain on Taiwan, heads for Shanghai

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Typhoon Chanthu drenched Taiwan with heavy rain Sunday as the storm’s center passed the island’s east coast heading for Shanghai. On the Chinese mainland, the government issued a typhoon warning for Shanghai and warned of possible torrential rains. Airline flights and train service in Taiwan were suspended Saturday as the storm approached. The Central News Agency reported more than 2,000 people were evacuated from flood-prone areas of the east coast county of Hualien. At midday Sunday, Chanthu’s center was about 70 kilometers (45 miles) off Taiwan’s northeast coast, with winds of 162 kph (101 mph) and gusts up to 198 kph (124 mph), according to the Central Weather Bureau.