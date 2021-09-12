CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Doug Johnson: A life of sin darkens the soul and the body

By Guest Columnist
Ironton Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story is told of the great Italian painter, Leonardo da Vinci. Many years ago, he was wandering the streets of Milan, Italy, staring intently at one passerby, then another. He had been painting “The Last Supper” on the walls of a convent church and had sketched the outline. Now...

irontontribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
RELIGION
sportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Tuesday, September 14 - The Omnipresence of God

“Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, at your altars.” — Psalm 84:3 (ESV) The presence of our God is everywhere. He moves, lives, breathes and works all around us. Psalm 84:3 (ESV) declares the extensiveness of our Heavenly Father’s presence in saying, “Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, at your altars.” Psalm 84 proclaims that even the birds of the air find their home before the altars of the almighty, living God. Even the birds of the air come before God’s presence as they lay their young in the canopies.
RELIGION
eagleobserver.com

RELIGION: 'Let thy mercies come also unto me, O LORD'

"Let thy mercies come also unto me, O LORD, even thy salvation, according to thy word. So shall I have wherewith to answer him that reproacheth me: for I trust in thy word." Psalm 119:41-42 (Read Psalm 119:41-48) Which one of us, when held up to the standard of God's...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SKILLET's JOHN COOPER: Jesus Christ 'Has Never Let Me Down'

John Cooper, the frontman and bassist for the Grammy-nominated Christian rock band SKILLET, says that he gave his life to Jesus Christ when he was just five years old. Cooper discussed his intensely strict religious upbringing, where all pop music, black clothes and even Christian rock music was banned, in a brand new interview with Focus On The Family.
RELIGION
Ironton Tribune

Doug Johnson: God asks workers who earn their keep to do His work

Monday is Labor Day. It differs from most holidays in that it is not devoted to any particular individual. Rather it is a national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country over the years. The first Labor Day was celebrated on...
RELIGION
downbeach.com

Downbeach Jews cast their sins to the sea

VENTNOR – Members of the Conservative and Reform sects of Congregation Shirat Hayam joined in a Tashlikh service Tuesday, Sept. 7 on the beach at Fredericksburg Avenue. The ritual is held on the first or second day of Rosh Hashanah, which welcomes a new year for members of the Jewish faith and provides hope for a good year ahead.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Da Vinci
Person
John
Person
Leonardo Da Vinci
Person
Jesus Christ
goodmenproject.com

Keep Your Christian Hegemony off Our Bodies and off Our Souls!

I have entered my retro period, well, at least regarding the interior design of my home. I have been purchasing mid-century style furniture and tchatchkes to accord with the style of my cape-style house, which was built in 1952. Though the mid-century of the 20th century C.E. was a horrible...
RELIGION
elizabethton.com

The whole world is a prisoner of sin

Dear Rev. Graham: It’s troubling to hear preachers say that all people are sinners who have rebelled against God and will one day face judgment, and then describe him as a god of love. I have nothing against God, but I don’t believe that he cares about how people live as long as they don’t commit murder or harm children, things like that. To me, sin’s a negative and there’s so much negative in the world. We need to just concentrate on how to be happy. — S.U.
RELIGION
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
DRINKS
95.5 FM WIFC

Pope recounts when he inadvertently gave communion to old Jewish woman

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Wednesday related how he once inadvertently gave communion to an elderly Jewish woman, who only afterwards told him about her religion. “I once went to say a Mass in a home for the elderly,” he told a reporter who had asked...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sin#Taliban#Soul#Italian#Romans#Raven Assembly
Belief.Net

What Would Jesus Do in Today’s World?

Today’s world is extremely chaotic. Not that it hasn’t always been chaotic, but some things taking place in modern times have made things crazier and left us feeling more uncertain. Two major culprits are the increase in the number of people on our planet, along with our level of connectivity. In addition, humanity is continually faced with extreme situations, forcing us into social, financial and economic crises. We are also dealing with some of the greatest political and social challenges of our lifetime. Everything from the COVID-19 crises to sexual scandals inside and outside the Church, our world is plagued with complex and divisive issues. If your heart aches every time, you turn on the news or think about the problems of today, think about what Jesus is experiencing. If Jesus were still walking on this earth today, how would He respond? The best way to figure out the answer is to look at Jesus’ teachings and character, which we can find directly in scripture.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
RELIGION
mageenews.com

Look to Jesus for Encouragement

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. We may be overwhelmed as we face our own crosses each day. But during our times of stress, we can look to Jesus for encouragement. As we look to him, we can express our deepest fears. We can be honest about our struggle and cry out for help. We also can be confident that we will be given the strength we need for each day.
RELIGION
luthersem.edu

Book Recommendation: ‘Today Everything Is Different: An Adventure in Prayer and Action’

Dirk Lange, professor of worship and Frederik A. Schiotz Chair of Christian Missions, is author of “Today Everything Is Different: An Adventure in Prayer and Action,” which was published by Fortress Press in January. Grounded in sources such as the writings of Martin Luther and Dietrich Bonhoeffer as well as the witness of clandestine prayer groups in East Germany during the 1980s, the book explores what Lange calls “baptismal spirituality.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Ironton Tribune

Finding identity is a winding life path

Have you ever been so alone that you don’t know who talk to? What if you try to tell someone how you truly feel or how they make you feel? These are other things that taunt me. I reach out to people and tell them exactly how I feel, and,...
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Italian Nuns Die and Choose Who They Want to Be Reborn As

Three Italian nuns died, and when they appeared at the magnificent heaven's gate, they had the option to choose to be reborn and live for six more months. Saint Peter greeted the women with a bright face. The seemingly proud and smiling saint explained to them that they had lived a pleasant life worthy of emulation and had the opportunity to select another personality to return to earth as.
RELIGION
Science Focus

Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

Britain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.
WORLD
Amomama

Woman in Tears Tells Priest Her Husband Died - Daily Joke

It was a sunny Sunday morning in mid-summer, and the birds were chirping on the trees. The church garden was filled with an air of serenity, and the priest was taking a walk outside, whiling away the time before the Sunday service. Soon, people started entering the church vicinity, greeting...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy