CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

How to answer ‘Who do you like best?’

By Jann Blackstone
Boston Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have two bonus children with whom I am very close. My husband and I also added another daughter three years ago. I try to have alone time with all of them and inevitably one will ask, “Who do you like best?” I’m always at a loss for exactly what to say. What’s good ex-etiquette?

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Amomama

“I Asked My Dad to Choose between His New Family and Me”– Discussion of the Day

Several youngsters have exposed their side of the story, giving us a glimpse that not all blended families have that classic “happily ever after” scenario. Around 1,300 new blended families are formed in the U.S. daily, and about 75% claim they’re not getting enough resources to navigate their blended family situation. Forming a stepfamily isn’t a decision to be taken lightly because experts claim it takes an average family up to seven years to blend thoroughly.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
roseautimes.com

What are you going to do and who are you going to believe?

Here is my question for the third week of September. "Do we miss blessings because they are not packaged as we expected?" A Thought Provoking Prompt: Write what the verse Jeremiah 33:3 is saying to you. It reads as follows:. "Ask me and I will tell you remarkable secrets you...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Honey#Bonus Families#Tribune News Service
Slate

Help! My Friend Made Me a Godparent, Then Reneged When I Refused to Be a Nanny for Free.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) When my cousin Betty’s son was born a year ago, she asked me to be his godmother. I was surprised by this for two reasons: 1) She and I weren’t and still aren’t particularly close, so I figured I’d be the last person she’d ask for something so big, and 2) She’s not especially religious from my knowledge. I agreed to it more out of ignorance than a real desire, which was a huge mistake. As it turned out, Betty didn’t really want a godparent as much as she did a free nanny, which was how she treated me in regards to her son. She’d either have me come over nearly every day to watch him when I wasn’t at work, or have me take him home so she could have some “downtime.” (She’s a housewife, by the way, AND has a maid, so it’s not as if she was overworked.)
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

I Have the Urge to Write About My Mother

When I was growing up and I would hit my brother (as older sisters have been known to do), my mom would squat down, leveling herself eye-to-eye with me, and hold my small hands in her palms. She would calmly and quietly say, “let’s talk about what made you want to hit Duncan, Maya. I want to know more about what your body needs at this moment.” My body needed to whoop on my brother, I didn’t have the words to explain why and I certainly didn’t care to stay in this awkward encounter any longer to try and find them. My friends would complain about being grounded and parents that yelled; in these moments of exploring my needs, I’d yearn to get sent to my room and for a good ole fashioned door slam. But that is life as the daughter of a psychoanalyst.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Grandparents Think They’re Watching A Slideshow Of Their First Grandbaby, But It’s Really A Surprise Reunion

Living far away from relatives when a new baby is born is hard. We lived in a different state than my parents and not being able to share those moments with my mom broke my heart. Sure, I sent her all the pictures I had. We Skyped. We talked on the phone, Facetimed, had our own private baby Facebook page…it just isn’t the same. For one, having relatives around would have made a huge difference in my getting some sleep in those early days. For another, there are so many little things that happen so fast and being able to share them with family is such an incredible joy. As tough as it was for me, I can’t imagine what it was like for the family in this video. Their first grandbaby was born in a whole different country. But things are about to get amazing for them…take a look!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

10 Phrases That Can Make You Sound Like an Arrogant Jerk

When you become a parent, it’s only natural to look inward and ask yourself some probing questions, including What bad habits do I have that I should work to remove? One area to investigate: Do you come off as arrogant? While no one wants to gain the reputation of someone who is overly cocky or self-assured, it’s easy to say or do things that give people that impression. For instance, do you sometimes lie out of embarrassment for fear of coming across as inferior? That’s a more subtle sign of arrogance. Now, everyone has their moments where their behavior might be described as arrogant because confidence is respected and the line between the two can be blurry. But the last thing you want is for coworkers, friends, neighbors, or family to peg you as such. So, how can you avoid that designation? One way is to avoid the phrases below.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Las Cruces Sun-News

How should you answer: 'Mommy, what happens after we die?'

My kids enjoy having a hand in decorating our home. What that means is that scraps of cardboard become signs throughout the house. There is a scrap of paper denoting the napping to be done in the bedroom. There is a scrap of paper asking if we enjoy coffee — on the cabinet where I keep my coffee. There is a sign on their playroom that I refuse to let them take down that simply states, "No bad gas in."
RELATIONSHIPS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ex-etiquette: How to stay away from the blame game

Question: I have a bonus family. My husband has two kids and I have two kids. We’ve added a son three years ago. We have tried your suggestion of a family discussion to air differences, but things seem to spin out of control. What’s good ex-etiquette?. Answer: Family discussions are...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The News-Gazette

Theresa Meacham | Making more of the time we have

“I don’t have the time right now, but I’d love to play with you in a few minutes. Gotta get this done real quick.”. The words came out of my mouth so easily. They came out so easily, because they’re said so often. And although they were an almost-autonomic response,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Clinton Herald

How do I make it right after cheating on my boyfriend?

Dear Annie: My boyfriend and I have been together for six years now. Two years ago, I cheated on him, and he found out shortly after when he looked at my phone and saw that I was texting the other guy. At the time, I panicked and said that my best friend, “Deb,” had been using my phone. I then reached out to Deb and begged her to cover for me and lie if my boyfriend asked her about it. She did, and he bought the excuse. But a few weeks later, I confessed the truth to him, including the fact that Deb had covered up for me. We’ve been trying to work past this ever since. I feel awful about my infidelity. It has affected me in ways I never thought it would, just as I know it’s affected him very deeply, too. It worsened my depression and anxiety.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
viralhatch.com

She Has 16 Children But Does Not Intend To Stop: “It’s My Body That Will Decide”

To be a mother is the wish of many women: some want one or two children, others dream of a large family . Having a child is a constant commitment: not only must parents take care of it, but they must also be ready to change their daily habits. When she met her future husband Ray, Jen didn’t want children: she didn’t see herself as a mother. Ray, however, has proven to be a very persuasive man: the couple now have 16 children and Jen says she wants more .
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tara Blair Ball

4 Ways to Make a Girl Crazy for You

Here are some tips you can follow to make you the best man for the woman you’re vying for. The last thing in the world you might want is a crazy woman, but what about if she was crazy for you?
E.B. Johnson

The 8 Telling Signs They Don't Want to be With You Anymore

by: E.B. Johnson (Image by @lucioabbi via Twenty20) Although it can be one of the most painful things to admit, the people we love aren’t always honest with us about their feelings. Even if we care for them more than we care for ourselves, that doesn’t always mean they want to stay or that they want to build a life with us. It’s important to be honest with yourself when it feels like something isn’t right. Though your partner might say they want to be with you, there are some concrete warning signs that can reveal that they might be leading you on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy