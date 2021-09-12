CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Southern Miss blanks FCS-member Grambling 37-0

By The Associated Press
Newsday
 4 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - (AP) -- Frank Gore Jr. ran for 162 yards and a touchdown and Southern Mississippi breezed to a 37-0 victory over FCS-member Grambling on Saturday. The Golden Eagles (1-1) used a 12-yard TD toss from Trey Lowe III to Jason Brownlee to grab a 7-0 first-quarter lead and stretched their advantage to 10-0 on Briggs Bourgeois' 40-yard field goal in the second quarter. Gore Jr. raced 51 yards for a score midway through the second quarter to put Southern Miss up 17-0. From there Bourgeois kicked two field goals, Dajon Richard scored on a 27-yard run and backup QB Ty Keyes got in on the act with an 11-yard TD pass to Jakarius Caston to cap the scoring.

