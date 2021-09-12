Wildlife-friendly fall garden cleanup

As we move into fall and the summer and wildflowers start to turn brown and produce seeds, think about your local wildlife before cleaning up your garden. It can be easier on you and better for the ecosystem to leave stems and leaves where they fall. If you have clumping or bunching grasses in your yard these can be important food sources, nesting materials and even a hibernation station for birds, insects and small mammals. The previous years’ growth can be used by native bumblebees to overwinter or as nesting material for birds.