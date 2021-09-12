CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KY

Butler County holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

By Ana Medina
WBKO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we continue honoring the victims lost and the survivors of 20 years ago, those in Butler County also held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Saturday. Those in attendance recalling what they were doing on that infamous morning, Floyd Parrish says, “I was in Brownsville, I was working on a home, and the people said, they told us about it, and we stopped what we was doing and watch the TV, and it was just something, and I, you know, unbelievable.”

