Advocacy

Other Voices: I am resigning from the pro-life movement

By Bruce Ledewitz
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a pro-life Democrat. I am in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade and returning the abortion issue to the states, where geographic and ideological differences can lead to compromise and accommodation. This is the same position that Justice Antonin Scalia took. It is the only way that the...

Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

American fascism is on the rise as anti-abortion and voter suppression bills thrive

In 2021, a historic spate of regressive voter suppression and anti-abortion legislation has made the reality of American fascism all the more clear: It’s on the rise. Laws designed to curb and control Americans’ rights to vote and receive adequate medical care are being introduced across the country, and collectively, they are restrictions that show the Republican Party is realizing its anti-democratic vision.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Albert Lea Tribune

Letter: Pro-life or pro-choice?

States continue to pass laws restricting abortion. The intent is to reverse the 1973 Supreme Court Roe vs. Wade decision. I consider myself pro-life. Our children are adopted. They were conceived before Roe vs. Wade. Had their lives been aborted, one small-town in Iowa would not have a primary care physician and a medical clinic in San Diego would not have a nurse. Society has benefited because they were born.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Washington Post

Senators condemn protest at Kavanaugh’s home after Texas abortion law allowed to take effect

Senators from both political parties on Tuesday criticized an abortion rights demonstration outside the home of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh a night prior. A group of about 50 people gathered at his residence in the D.C. suburbs to protest the Supreme Court’s recent decision not to block a Texas law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy and called for Kavanaugh’s resignation.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Pro-choice demo held outside home of conservative US Supreme Court justice

Scores of pro-choice protesters rallied outside the home of US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh following the top legal body's decision not to block a hugely controversial law banning abortion in Texas. Some 60 people chanted "my body, my voice" as they marched through the affluent neighborhood in capital Washington, closely watched by police. "I believe that currently the Supreme Court is infringing on our rights and Brett Kavanaugh is a big part of that," said 18-year-old demonstrator Sophia Geiger. Although the Supreme Court enshrined a woman's right to an abortion in the landmark 1973 case known as Roe v. Wade, Republican-led conservative states are attempting to roll back access through legislation.
PROTESTS
This Is Reno

Pro-choice organizations voice opposition to Adam Laxalt

As he prepares to make a run for the U.S. Senate next year, Republican Adam Laxalt’s anti-abortion views have pro-choice organizations up in arms. Laxalt was Nevada’s Attorney General from 2015 to 2019. He was defeated in his 2018 gubernatorial bid by Steve Sisolak. Now, he’s running to unseat Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the Nov. 8, 2022 election.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Washington Examiner

Texas 'heartbeat' law is a legal victory but political loser for the pro-life movement

The Texas abortion law is probably a Pyrrhic victory for the pro-life movement. Texas's new ban on abortions after six weeks of gestation, around the first point in a pregnancy when doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat, was written to be a legal winner. The law deputizes citizens, not government officials, to rat out those facilitating an abortion past six weeks, including not just the doctor performing the actual procedure but also any friends or family members who assist a woman in getting the abortion. The removal of government enforcement from the equation makes the law difficult to challenge in court. So the Supreme Court has allowed Texas to enforce the law, at least for now.
TEXAS STATE
wvgazettemail.com

Kathleen Jacobs: I'm pro-life, but Texas law is wrong (Opinion)

Let’s make one thing crystal clear: I am against abortion. For me, there is no grey area. My primary reason is that at my core I am Catholic. And right alongside that unshakeable core is the fact that I was told when I was in high school that I would probably not be able to have children.
TEXAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

COVID should have made us all question the goals of ‘pro-life’ movement

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Susan J. Demas is the editor-in-chief of the Michigan Advance. This week, my almost 19-year-old daughter stepped foot on her college campus to take classes for […] The post COVID should have made us all question the goals of ‘pro-life’ movement appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PUBLIC HEALTH
goodmenproject.com

Republicans Are Anything but “Pro-Life”

Texas has become the first state to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected through sonograms. The law went into effect Wednesday, September 1, 2021, after the Supreme Court and a lower federal appeals court declined to place an emergency stay of the law. It was signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in May.
IMMIGRATION
INFORUM

Letter: Pro-life movement has always been about control

I don't know whether anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers want to prolong the coronavirus pandemic for some sick political reason, or if they are just a bunch of sadistic maniacs who take pleasure in seeing people suffer and die, but in either case it has proven that the right-wing "pro-life" movement is the single greatest fraud in the history of the United States.
ADVOCACY
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
Vox

The Supreme Court is drunk on its own power

The Supreme Court of the United States is more conservative today than at any point since the 1930s. It’s also more confident in its own power than any panel of justices since the Franklin Roosevelt administration. And it is quite eager to wipe away foundational precedents that have stood for decades, sometimes without much warning that a transformational decision is around the corner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Austin American-Statesman

Charen: Anti-abortion cause deserves better than the Texas law

The Supreme Court's fateful step of judicializing abortion in 1973 effectively removed it from the political process for nearly a half-century. Americans' passionate feelings on the matter were displaced from legislative disputes (where they belonged) to the composition of the Supreme Court, resulting in crude, openly political, circuslike nomination battles that have characterized nearly all recent appointments.
TEXAS STATE

