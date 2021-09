The Wiener Staatsoper is set to broadcast José Carreras’ farewell concert on ORF. The concert, which is set to be held on Sept. 14, 2021, will be broadcast on Oct. 3, 2021. Carreras will bid farewell to the State Opera in a gala that will also feature Elīna Garanča and Lorenzo Bavaj. The famed tenor will donate his fee for this special farewell evening to the CAPE 10 charitable foundation, which promotes the welfare of people in need through no fault of their own, especially those who have fallen into a precarious situation due to illness.

