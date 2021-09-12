CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

2 die, 4 hospitalized after Chicago carbon monoxide leak

walls102.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Two women have died and four other people, including three children, have been hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. Fire officials say a woman in her 70s and another woman in her 50s were found dead inside the basement of a home. Their names haven’t been released. One adult and three children were taken from the same scene to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. A neighbor reported smelling gas and when crews entered the building, they found carbon monoxide levels of 200 parts per million, which can be fatal, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Monoxide#Accident#Ap#Stroger Hospital

Comments / 0

Community Policy