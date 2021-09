American Lyric Theater is set to return to live performances with its presentation of Jorge Sosa and Julian Crouch’s “The Opposable Thumb.”. The workshop is set to take place at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music in New York City on Oct. 1, 2021. “The Opposable Thumb” ruminates on whether humans are superior to the animals that are kept behind bars of a zoo’s cage or whether they are simply apes with an opposable thumb and a trigger-pointing finger.

