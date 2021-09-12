CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets' Sharrod Neasman: Placed on IR

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Neasman (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Neasman was already slated to miss Sunday's season opener due to a hamstring injury, but he won't be eligible to return until at least Week 4 against the Titans. Adrian Colbert was elevated to the active roster Saturday to provide additional depth at safety in Sunday's Week 1 matchup against Carolina.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Titans#American Football#Espn Com
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Get More Big News After Win Over Packers

The New Orleans Saints picked up a big victory on the field today, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore had a monster win for his bank account after the game. Lattimore, who shook off an injury to help the Saints shut down Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this afternoon, has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension with over $68 million guaranteed.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Star NFL Running Back

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for former star NFL running back Clinton Portis. The Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle reported this week that a court order has been issued for Portis, 39, over alleged unpaid child support bills. From the report:. A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFL
chatsports.com

49ers Rumors: Trade Raheem Mostert After Travis Etienne Injury? Jimmy Garoppolo MVP Season? Mailbag

San Francisco 49ers news and rumors are heating up as the regular season inches closer. In today's mailbag, Chat Sports host Chase Senior answers questions including could Jimmy Garoppolo win the NFL MVP? Will Trey Sermon be RB1 this season? Who has been the biggest 49ers training camp standout? Plus, who is WR1 headed into week 1 against the Detroit Lions? All those questions and more answered in today's mailbag! Love the 49ers? Subscribe to the 49ers Report to never miss a thing: https://www.youtube.com/49erstv?sub_c... Today’s 49ers Rumors Mailbag Questions: - Downside of playing Jimmy G and Trey Lance - Deebo Samuel and Trey lance interception vs Chargers - Trade Raheem Mostert - Could Jimmy G Win MVP?
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Shares Injury Update For QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders unleashed Marcus Mariota on a designed quarterback run in their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, the former No. 2 pick suffered an injury on that run that forced him to miss the rest of the game. Mariota’s only carry on Monday night went for...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Washington Football Team Signs A New Quarterback

The Washington Football Team has signed a new quarterback following the injury to veteran starter Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, Washington’s Week 1 starter, left Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a hip injury. He is reportedly expected to miss an extended period of time. Washington is likely to go...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers sign Eagles training camp castoff running back

An Eagles training camp running back is returning to Philly this weekend. But not as an Eagle. The 49ers on Tuesday signed Eagles castoff Kerryon Johnson to replace another one-time Eagles training camp running back, Raheem Mostert. The 49ers placed Mostert on Injured Reserve Tuesday with a season-ending knee injury suffered on opening day against the Lions in Detroit. The Eagles claimed Johnson on waivers from the Lions on May 7, and he spent training camp here before getting released with an injury settlement on Aug. 17. Johnson also had a knee injury. Johnson played in the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Steelers on Aug. 12 and had two carries for 12 yards. In three seasons with the Lions, Johnson rushed for 1,225 yards and a 4.3 average and caught 61 passes for 527 yards. Mostert spent 2015 training camp with the Eagles, piling up 157 rushing yards on 39 carries and 194 more yards on 14 receptions. After stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears, he finally found a home with the 49ers. He’s been hurt much of his career but among running backs with at least 250 career carries, his 5.67 rushing average is 3rd-highest in NFL history, behind Skeets Quinlan, who played for the Rams in the 1950s (5.87), and Hall of Fame Marion Motley (5.70), who played for the Browns in the 1940s and 1950s. Mostert ran for 220 yards in the 2019 NFC Championship Game against the Packers.
NFL
NBC Sports

Washington signs QB after Fitzpatrick injury

The Washington Football Team saw its starting quarterback go down with an injury in Week 1, so they brought in another quarterback to quickly fill in the depth chart. Washington signed former Vanderbilt standout Kyle Shurmur to their practice squad, the team announced Monday. Shurmur was on the Bengals practice squad since last season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy