CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norway, ME

Western Maine Recovery Rally set for Sept. 19

Sun-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fifth annual Western Maine Recovery Rally is scheduled Sunday, Sept. 19, to bring people together to support and celebrate recovery from addiction. As part of National Recovery Month, the rally will be a show of community support for those impacted by substance use, an opportunity to learn more about addiction and recovery, and a chance to connect with local resources providing support to those already in or looking for recovery.The recovery rally will feature a unified march from downtown Norway, where people will gather at 11 a.m. at Longley Square, 413 Main St. Free rally T-shirts, cloth masks and signs to carry during the march will be available upon arrival.

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norway, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
City
Fryeburg, ME
Local
Maine Society
City
South Paris, ME
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrate Recovery#Wmari
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy