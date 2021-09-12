Western Maine Recovery Rally set for Sept. 19

The fifth annual Western Maine Recovery Rally is scheduled Sunday, Sept. 19, to bring people together to support and celebrate recovery from addiction. As part of National Recovery Month, the rally will be a show of community support for those impacted by substance use, an opportunity to learn more about addiction and recovery, and a chance to connect with local resources providing support to those already in or looking for recovery.The recovery rally will feature a unified march from downtown Norway, where people will gather at 11 a.m. at Longley Square, 413 Main St. Free rally T-shirts, cloth masks and signs to carry during the march will be available upon arrival.