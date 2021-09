The United States ended the “Forever War” last month, but war existed in Afghanistan long before U.S. involvement and will continue. In fact, “Forever War” seems to be Afghanistan’s de facto state of being. Through the years of U.S. occupation and after, there have been shining examples of heroism and bravery — and people who desperately need help to escape. We cannot forget them.

