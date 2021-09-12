CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden is flailing, but that doesn't mean Trump should run in 2024

By Washington Examiner
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe slow-motion collapse of the Biden administration doubtless produces a told-you-so smile on the faces of his defeated opponent and his supporters, as well as the ironic thought, "Do you miss Trump yet?" The answer should be, "No." Upon taking office, President Joe Biden created such a disastrous crisis at...

What makes Josh Hawley's latest political stunt such a bad idea

When the 9/11 Commission investigated the attacks, it identified a series of problems and missteps that helped make the terrorism possible. Among them was an underappreciated personnel issue: Throughout the early months of the Bush/Cheney administration, there were vacancies in key national security positions requiring Senate confirmations. It's impossible to...
Sen. Ted Cruz: Blood will be spilled over the Biden administration's mistakes in Afghanistan

In the past month, we’ve witnessed President Joe Biden and his top officials preside over the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation. Americans across the nation are horrified, and our servicemen and women are angry, disillusioned, and frustrated. Our allies are dispirited, and our enemies across the globe are emboldened, which makes the world more dangerous today for America.
Joe Biden's Approval Rating Plummets Below Most Recent Presidents on Day 240, Poll Shows

President Joe Biden's approval rating has dropped to 46 percent, plummeting below the figure for previous presidents at this point in their term, according to new polling. FiveThirtyEight reported the president's approval rating as of Thursday, his 240th day in office. Though Biden's rating dropped from 50.3 percent in August, it is higher than Donald Trump's 38.8 percent at the same point during his presidency.
Joe Biden’s New World Order

A new world is beginning to take shape, even if it remains disguised in the clothes of the old. The United States, Britain, and Australia have announced what is in effect a new “Anglo” military alliance. The basics are these: In 2016, Australia struck a deal with France to buy a fleet of diesel-powered submarines, rejecting an Anglo-American alternative for nuclear-powered vessels. In March this year, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (or, “that fellow down under,” as Joe Biden referred to him), began talking with Washington about reversing its decision. Then, last night, in a live three-way public announcement, Biden, Morrison, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that the Australians would scrap their agreement with France to team up with Britain and the U.S. instead, forming a new “AUKUS” military alliance in the process.
Letter: Biden is America's worst president

America went from the strongest Presidency since Ronald Reagan to its weakest since Barak Obama in just eight months. I believe Joe Biden was the worst President by days end on January 20, when he signed away many American freedoms. But it took an international debacle of his doing to show a world his lack of empathy and feeble ways.
No, the White House did not ‘silence’ Biden with a mute ‘button’

“It’s been widely reported that somebody has the ability to push the button and cut off his sound and stop him from speaking. Who is that person?”. — Sen. James E. Risch (R-Idaho), questioning Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a hearing on Afghanistan, Sept. 14. Risch, the senior Republican...
'You have no power': Former VP Dan Quayle told Mike Pence he had to certify the 2020 election after getting pressure to overturn it by Trump, new book claims

Dan Quayle served as the US vice president from 1989 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush. A Republican, Quayle also served as a US senator from Indiana between 1981 and 1989. He had advice for Mike Pence in 2020 as Trump stirred falsehoods about the presidential election. Desperate to...
Biden Court Pick Won't Say If Brett Kavanaugh Is ‘Morally Bankrupt’

One of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees wouldn’t say Tuesday whether she thinks Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is “intellectually and morally bankrupt,” a characterization she endorsed in 2018 and wouldn’t disavow in her Senate confirmation hearing. Jennifer Sung, Biden’s pick for a lifetime seat on the U.S. Court of...
