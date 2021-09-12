Highlights, instant impressions as Michigan football bullies Washington

Quarterback — C Last week: A. Season GPA: 3.00. For the first time in his career at Michigan — well, other than when he played through a separated shoulder against Penn State — Cade McNamara struggled and was below-average as a quarterback. A lack of turnovers and the context of Michigan neither wanting to or needing to pass prevents us from dropping him too far, but McNamara completed just 7 of 15 passes for 44 yards (2.93 per attempt). McNamara wasn't quite as inaccurate as those numbers suggest, as two passes were thrown away and two were dropped, but the degree of difficulty on his passes was also low. According to Pro Football Focus, McNamara averaged just 4.05 yards per passing target, and really did nothing in the passing game other than Cornelius Johnson's 33-yard reception in the first quarter. In fact, only four of McNamara's passes were intended for wide receivers.

