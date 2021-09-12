Jamie Elaine (Johnson) Ziegler, 66, was born September 28, 1954 in Galesburg, Illinois to James Otis & S. Jean (Landon) Johnson. Jamie died peacefully in her sleep on September 4, 2021 at the Knox County Nursing Home in Knoxville, Illinois. She leaves behind her son, Andrew (Drew) J. Ziegler, New Orleans, LA, and three sisters, Janet (Duane Esarey) Johnson, Julie (Christopher Benjamin) Johnson, and Jennifer Johnson. She also had two nephews (John Wittle and Sam Peach) and a niece (Julia Peach). She also leaves behind her good friend Russ Schofield. Jamie was preceded in death by both parents and her life-partner, Hester McCosh.