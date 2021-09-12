Watch: Jacksonville State stuns Florida State with 59-yard Hail Mary as time expires
Florida State thought they had their first win of 2021 in the bag but Jacksonville State had other plans with an insane ending to their game. Florida State had to be feeling good after they pushed a top-10 Notre Dame to overtime in the season-opener. And though it was close, they seemingly had their first win in the bag against Jacksonville State in Week 2. The Gamecocks weren’t so sure about that, however.fansided.com
