Watch: Jacksonville State stuns Florida State with 59-yard Hail Mary as time expires

By Cody Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State thought they had their first win of 2021 in the bag but Jacksonville State had other plans with an insane ending to their game. Florida State had to be feeling good after they pushed a top-10 Notre Dame to overtime in the season-opener. And though it was close, they seemingly had their first win in the bag against Jacksonville State in Week 2. The Gamecocks weren’t so sure about that, however.

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
