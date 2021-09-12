Remembrance service held in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown, together with members of the city’s police and fire departments, joined members of the community on Saturday for a 9/11 Service of Remembrance and Resolve at the First Presbyterian Church. Sponsored by the Interfaith Council of the Wyoming Valley and the Wilkes-Barre Downtown Clergy, the service also featured an honor guard and the Wyoming Seminary Choral Group.
