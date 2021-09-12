Former Clemson QB pulls off miracle in Tallahassee

A former Clemson quarterback helped pull off a miracle comeback win in Tallahassee on Saturday night.

Down by three points to Florida State with six seconds left, former Tiger and current Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper heaved a deep pass downfield to wide receiver Damond Philyaw-Johnson, who evaded two FSU defenders en route to a 59-yard touchdown that gave the Gamecocks a 20-17 win as time expired.

Jacksonville State was down 17-7 with 4:20 left in the third quarter. Cooper also threw a 23-yard touchdown pass at the 4:45 mark of the fourth quarter to cut FSU’s lead to 17-14.

Cooper finished the game 17-of-38 passing for 242 yards and two touchdown passes while also rushing for 31 yards on 17 carries.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks