CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Former Clemson QB pulls off miracle in Tallahassee

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sbfgn_0btW9u9j00

A former Clemson quarterback helped pull off a miracle comeback win in Tallahassee on Saturday night.

Down by three points to Florida State with six seconds left, former Tiger and current Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper heaved a deep pass downfield to wide receiver Damond Philyaw-Johnson, who evaded two FSU defenders en route to a 59-yard touchdown that gave the Gamecocks a 20-17 win as time expired.

Jacksonville State was down 17-7 with 4:20 left in the third quarter. Cooper also threw a 23-yard touchdown pass at the 4:45 mark of the fourth quarter to cut FSU’s lead to 17-14.

Cooper finished the game 17-of-38 passing for 242 yards and two touchdown passes while also rushing for 31 yards on 17 carries.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0btW9u9j00

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacksonville State#American Football#Tiger#Gamecocks#Yahoo Sportsbook#Clemson Variety Frame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy