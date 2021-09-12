Gotta Run: Magical run takes negative turn

St. Aloysius softball player Abby Mikulski got her first home run on Thursday against Cathedral. “After ten long years of hard work, I finally achieved my lifelong dream,” Mikulski said. “Batting has always been my favorite part of the sport, so that moment was euphoria. I was awestruck. I am blessed to have had such an inspirational coach cheering me on and an ever exuberant group of girls there to support me. They are my family, and I am glad I can share this milestone with them. I can’t thank them enough for their encouragement. Rock on, Lady Flashes.”

12 DAYS AGO