Salisbury, NC

Mike Wilson column: That red clay Christmas

By Post Lifestyles
Salisbury Post
 5 days ago

What I remember most about the Christmas of 1961 is seeing natural ice for the first time (at least, the first time I can remember) in the form of a frozen puddle on a muddy red road, perhaps someone’s driveway, in rural Georgia. Granddaddy was taking me up that drive and out of sight to relieve myself while my grandmother helped my little sisters with their little plastic potty closer to the car. Such stops were very common before the interstate highways were built. They had come to get us in Florida and take us to Jackson for the holidays, but we didn’t know we would never go back.

