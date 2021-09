To the editor -- I am the main breadwinner for my family of six. I’m now under a vaccine mandate due to Gov. Inslee’s most recent proclamation. I’m required to get a vaccine that I oppose based on moral, religious, philosophical and medical grounds, or lose my job. Two of my four reasons “may” qualify for an exemption. I have to submit my reasons for review to see if they are “good enough” for me to be allowed to have a say about what goes into my body.

