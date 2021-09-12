Kysha Rooks: September is National Childhood Obesity Month
Obesity is a prevalent global issue, especially among the children in today’s incredibly fast-paced society characterized by digital devices, junk food, and physical inactivity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, 2021) estimates that between 2017 and 2018, 19.3% of children and adolescents in the United States suffered from obesity. The prevalence of childhood obesity calls for more awareness and preventive measures.www.salisburypost.com
