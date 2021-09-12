CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Kysha Rooks: September is National Childhood Obesity Month

 5 days ago

Obesity is a prevalent global issue, especially among the children in today’s incredibly fast-paced society characterized by digital devices, junk food, and physical inactivity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, 2021) estimates that between 2017 and 2018, 19.3% of children and adolescents in the United States suffered from obesity. The prevalence of childhood obesity calls for more awareness and preventive measures.

wymt.com

Childhood obesity spikes since beginning of pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, and since the pandemic began, childhood obesity has been spiking across the country even more than in years past. According to the American Medical Association, kids between the ages of five and 11 had a nine percent increase in...
FITNESS
The Independent

Pandemic is associated with a rise in childhood obesity, study finds

The coronavirus pandemic has been especially tumultuous for children as they hunkered down over the past year and a half, experiencing disrupted schooling, increased social isolation and heightened anxiety at a time when millions of households have been buffeted by upheaval. The crisis, it turns out, has also been linked...
HEALTH
Telegraph

10 ways to tackle childhood obesity

When most of us went to school, overweight children were unusual. Often the “fat boy” was subject to teasing and bullying as the condition was so rare. This is rapidly changing. Almost one in three children in England is overweight or obese, with the EU average being 21 per cent.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Marshall News Messenger

Louraiseal McDonald: September is National Cholesterol Education Month

National Cholesterol Education Month is observed during the month of September to increase awareness of our cholesterol levels and to educate on ways to achieve healthy cholesterol levels. Education is important as high blood cholesterol is asymptomatic and is one of the major risk factors for heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the United States.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Rowan County, NC
FIRST For Women

Your Back Pain May Be a Sign of This Larger Health Problem

Over 65 million Americans have suffered a recent back pain episode, and it’s one of the most common health issues for adults. But while it can often be related to any number of factors — physical exertion, age, and genetics, to name a few — you shouldn’t always blow it off as just a minor inconvenience. In fact, in some cases, back pain could be a sign of something more serious, like a kidney problem.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cchwyo.org

Signs & Symptoms of Peripheral Artery Disease

In recognition of National Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month, the health experts at CCH are here to share some symptoms that may suggest the presence of this cardiovascular disease. What is Peripheral Artery Disease?. Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a form of cardiovascular disease caused by atherosclerosis, which is the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WISH-TV

Study shows natural immunity is 7 times more protective than Pfizer vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a topic that is dividing the nation: What’s better, vaccination or natural immunity?. “Natural immunity works when the virus doesn’t evolve … when you don’t have a new variant that can evade natural immunity that you may have developed the first time around,” Dr. Graham Carlos, chief of internal medicine at Eskenazi Health, told News 8. “One of the reasons why vaccines have been so important is because they have been shown to be protective against these new variants such as the delta variant, which is by far the most prevalent variant now.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
shipnc.com

A Wellness Journey: Childhood obesity

Editor’s Note: Theresa Myers is the new leader of the Newville TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter. Her Wellness Journey column will appear monthly in The Valley Times-Star to share physical and mental health-related topics with readers.
NEWVILLE, PA
WebMD

When Is a Person With COVID-19 Most Infectious?

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New research delivers an answer to a burning question: When are COVID-19 patients most infectious?. The answer? Two days before and three days after they develop symptoms. The findings highlight the importance of rapid testing and quarantine if someone is feeling sick, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfxrtv.com

CDC changes guidance on getting COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There is updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to getting your COVID-19 vaccination and your flu shot. In the beginning, the CDC asked people to wait at least two weeks between their COVID-19 shot and their flu shot. But now, health experts say it’s okay to get them both at the same time.
CHARLESTON, WV
easyhealthoptions.com

The drink that slashes your risk of heart failure

The human body is more than fifty percent water. Water makes up close to 80 percent of some of your most vital organs. Water is essential for protecting the spinal cord, removing waste through urination and sweat, regulating temperature and lubricating joints. However, if you don’t drink enough water, over...
HEALTH
lompocvmc.com

10 Healthy Habits That Can Prevent Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity can often be successfully prevented by implementing healthy lifestyle behaviors, including exercise, nutrition, and quality sleep. Childhood obesity can often be successfully prevented by implementing healthy lifestyle behaviors, including exercise, nutrition, and quality sleep. Childhood obesity is a serious public health concern in the U.S., where obesity affects...
HEALTH

