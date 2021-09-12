CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Sports obituary: Ronnie Eidson played some of his best golf in his 50s

By Mike London
Salisbury Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY — There was a winter day in 1992 when Ronnie Eidson missed five short putts and still shot a 9-under 61 at McCanless. There was a summer day more than two decades later when Andrew Morgan played one of the best rounds of his life at Corbin Hills to edge Eidson for the championship of the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur. Morgan birdied four of six holes in one sizzling stretch, but Eidson, who played bogey-free golf, still took the match to the 18th hole. That’s where Morgan made an eagle to wrap it up.

www.salisburypost.com

