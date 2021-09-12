Darrell Blackwelder: Primrose weed has beautiful yellow flowers

One of the breakfast buddies at Richard’s BBQ brought me a flower one of her friends asked to identify. It was a beautiful yellow flower growing alongside the road. My first thought was, “Is a flower or a weed?” It was an evening primrose bloom. The late-blooming flowering plant is the perfect example of a plant that obviously can be either, but technically, this native plant is often considered a weed. The primrose weed is not to be confused with cultivated plants sold at local garden centers. An early bloomer, primrose can grow to 28 inches tall but can also creep along the ground, almost as a groundcover.