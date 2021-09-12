CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Watson family earns award for conservation efforts at Wetmore Farms

By Ben Stansell
Salisbury Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODLEAF — Conservation runs in the family at Wetmore Farms. Now they’ve got two awards to prove it. The farm, which spans about 450 rolling acres in western Rowan County, was founded by William H. Wetmore in 1908. It was originally a cotton and wheat operation, but transitioned to dairy in the 1930s. The Wetmores changed to row crops and peaches until the 1980s, when the first tomato crop was grown.

