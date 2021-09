This is to Cyclone fans in particular: I'm a lifelong Hawkeye fan and alum, but I've always rooted for Iowa State except for that ONE game of the year. I was shocked today by what I saw in the stands. Yes, you can fill up your stadium, but I've never seen one empty out so quickly. It looked like 90 percent of the seats were empty with lots of time left in the game. I'm afraid that makes you FAIR WEATHER FANS only.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO