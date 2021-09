Evander Holyfield remained defiant after his first round technical knockout loss to Vitor Belfort last night, saying he isn’t done with boxing just yet. The 58-year-old boxing legend said he still wants a third meeting with Mike Tyson, and brushed off concerns that he should not have been in the ring taking more punches. Holyfield was hurt by an overhand right from the former UFC star, and then knocked down by an uppercut before the referee stopped the fight.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO