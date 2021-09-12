Did Jim Harbaugh go old school with Michigan football? Hello 3 yards and a cloud of dust

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — During the entire week leading up to Michigan's clash against Washington, social media was ablaze with requests from the football program and fans alike for those in attendance to wear maize. To make a night game atmosphere one to remember as the Wolverines would take on the Huskies on primetime television. Those requests were heard loud and clear as the stadium was ablaze with Maize, save for the few spots of purple that were occupied by an impressive showing of Washington fans in Ann Arbor.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO