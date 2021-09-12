CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Did Jim Harbaugh go old school with Michigan football? Hello 3 yards and a cloud of dust

Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree Press writer Rainer Sabin answers three questions after Michigan football defeated Washington, 31-10, Saturday in Ann Arbor. Last Monday, Jim Harbaugh wore a dour expression as he described the extent of Ronnie Bell’s knee injury and its potential ramifications. After the Michigan coach announced Bell had been lost for the season, he acknowledged the Wolverines would be hard-pressed to fill his void.

www.freep.com

Comments / 1

 

The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has A Blunt Message For Michigan Football

With the 2021 Big Ten football season just around the corner, eyes are focused on Ann Arbor to see if Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines can turn things around this fall. That’s a tall order for a team that’s coming off a 2-4 campaign in 2020 and opinions on whether or not the program can change its current trajectory are mixed.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Jim Harbaugh Has Implemented A 'Beat Ohio' Drill

Meeting with the media on Monday, offensive lineman Trevor Keegan gave Michigan fans some insight into the renewed focus surrounding the rivalry with Ohio State. Appearing for media availability on Monday, Michigan offensive lineman Trevor Keegan gave Michigan fans a tidbit of information that they're going to love. According to Keegan, head coach Jim Harbaugh implemented what he refers to as a "Beat Ohio Drill", which is described as a physical nine vs seven running drill.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Reveals 1 Clear Goal As Michigan’s Coach

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been sitting on a pretty warm seat for some time now. Harbaugh, 57, hasn’t transformed Michigan football into the program many were expecting when he first took over in Ann Arbor. And we’ve heard for years now that the Wolverines might be interested in moving on from Harbaugh and replacing him with someone like Luke Fickell. But for now, Harbaugh remains Michigan’s head coach.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh shares what's known on Ronnie Bell's injury

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It appeared a star was being born, even if he was something of a known commodity. Ronnie Bell had 107 all-purpose yards on two plays — a 76-yard catch and run that resulted in a touchdown and a 31-yard punt return. On the latter, the senior captain and wide receiver remained down on the turf, clutching his right leg.
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jim Harbaugh’s George Patton comments

The Michigan Wolverines improved to 2-0 over the weekend with a dominant 31-10 win over the Washington Huskies. Head coach Jim Harbaugh employed a full-team attack that include special teams’ trickery, a stout defense, and an offense that focused on its bruising running attack. Running back Blake Corum led the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Michigan Stadium atmosphere garners rave reviews from Jim Harbaugh

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — During the entire week leading up to Michigan's clash against Washington, social media was ablaze with requests from the football program and fans alike for those in attendance to wear maize. To make a night game atmosphere one to remember as the Wolverines would take on the Huskies on primetime television. Those requests were heard loud and clear as the stadium was ablaze with Maize, save for the few spots of purple that were occupied by an impressive showing of Washington fans in Ann Arbor.
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsTimes

Michigan beats Washington 31-10 after Harbaugh's trick play

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum sprinted for a 67-yard touchdown to give Michigan a double-digit lead in the second quarter, one play after Jim Harbaugh called for a fake punt and the Wolverines pulled away to beat Washington 31-10 Saturday night. Michigan (2-0) relied on a tandem of...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan WR Ronnie Bell to undergo MRI tonight; Jim Harbaugh ‘worried’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh says he’s expecting the worst but hoping for the best with receiver Ronnie Bell. But admittedly, the Michigan coach is worried. “As we come out of this game, that’s the biggest concern,” Harbaugh told reporters after Michigan’s 47-14 win over Western Michigan. “He’ll get an MRI tonight and we’ll find out the severity of the injury.”
NFL
WolverineDigest

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Sept. 13, 2021

Michigan was only favored over Washington by 6.5 but ended up rolling the huskies by 21. Jim Harbaugh and Josh Gattis dialed up run after run after run because UW simply had no answers for it. At the end of the day, Michigan was sitting there with 343 yards on 56 carries and an easy win in prime time. Because of that, quarterback Cade McNamara didn't have to do much and that has some people a little curious about what kind of team U-M really is. Harbaugh addressed that, along with Michigan's time of possession and the mentality of the offensive line.
COLLEGE SPORTS

