Letter: COVID-19 is the country’s newest war

By Post Letters
Salisbury Post
 5 days ago

A sincere salute to all the American men and women who serve or have served in the U.S. military. Way too many of those men and women made the ultimate sacrifice. In World War I, we lost 116,516 Americans. In World War II, 405,399. In Korea, 36,516; in Vietnam, 58,220; in the Gulf War, 294. And 7,061 so far in the the War on Terror. Thus, a total of 624,000 American men and women were killed in these six wars by foreign enemies so that we fortunate Americans would remain free and not speak a foreign language.

