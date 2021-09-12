Letter: COVID-19 is the country’s newest war

The current COVID-19 pandemic is our World War II moment. Approximately 400,000 Americans died in a war that lasted four years. We have lost 650,000 lives to COVID-19 in less than three years. After Japan attacked us, the overwhelming majority of Americans saw their duty at home and abroad and just did it. Not always without complaint or problems, but they did it for the sake of their country and their fellow Americans. Contrast that today to the 25% of Americans who refuse to be vaccinated, claiming it’s their "right" to choose. I can imagine a different outcome if that many people had refused to participate in the war effort.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO