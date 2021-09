With Call of Duty Vanguard, Call of Duty returns to its roots … once again. And it does so to a great extent. The first multiplayer beta opened this weekend for everyone who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation, and we’ve spent a good number of hours testing the title before its release on November 5.. If you’ve played the latest versions of the franchise, Vanguard’s multiplayer is likely familiar to you. Actually, you might feel like it’s the same multiplayer mode from last year dressed in a new WWII skin. The only thing that has kept us playing Vanguard instead of returning to Black Ops Cold War are some of its new modes.

