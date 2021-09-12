CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Corral throws 5 TDs, No. 20 Ole Miss beats Austin Peay 54-17

By CHRIS BURROWS ~ Associated Press
 4 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) -- Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral insists he does not play favorites when it comes to picking receivers. "I really don't. I go through my progressions and make my reads," Corral said after throwing for five touchdowns - four in the first half - as No. 20 Mississippi routed FCS member Austin Peay 54-17 on Saturday night. "There's really not a favorite. We've got receivers that can make plays ... It's hard for the defense to figure out who to take away."

