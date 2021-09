It’s a good thing Lincoln Southeast slowed down its scoring in the second half, because most of its student section had already run out of baby powder. A frantic first half — three touchdowns for each team in quick succession — gave way to a slugfest in the second half at Seacrest Field on Friday. Both sets of fans in the packed house had plenty to cheer in a game that the coaches described as “great” and “tremendous.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 13 DAYS AGO