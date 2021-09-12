Over the last decade, Nick Wright has become a fixture in the sports journalism world. Known for his commentary on several sports, Nick has never been the type to bite his tongue. He watches every game closely, and he always has something to say. While some people have fallen in love with his style of broadcasting, others feel that Nick can be a little over the top. No matter what you think about him, though, we can all agree that Nick is a master of getting people’s attention. Even though he’s already accomplished a lot in his career, it’ll be great to see what the future has in store for him. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nick Wright.