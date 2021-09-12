Men's Golf Tied for 6th after Opening 36 in Durham

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The 26th-ranked Charlotte 49ers men's golf team ended day one of the Rod Myers Invitational tied for 6th with Dongjin Park tied for 14th overall. Charlotte sat third after the first 18 on Saturday led by Dongjin Park's three-under 69. Park ran together three-straight birdies on five, six and seven while adding a final bird on the par-four 16th. Ben Woodruff, Carson Ownbey and Matt Sharpstene each round team scoring with one-under 71's.