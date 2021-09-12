CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember the Day

Beaver County Times
 5 days ago

yourerie

Remembering 9/11: Local residents reflect on the fateful day

As we approach the 20th anniversary of September 11th, we share with you the memories and lessons people have from that fateful day from watching the towers collapse live on television, to the emotional lasting impact. On the morning of September 11th, 2001, Shani Bills was on vacation at Peek...
Beaver County Times

Baden Community Yard Sale to offer hidden treasures Saturday

BADEN — Those hunting for their next treasure may want to head to Baden this weekend. The borough will host it's annual Community Yard Sale, with the sales beginning around 8 a.m. Saturday. This year's sale will feature a variety of items, sales at the library and church, as well as food trucks for hungry visitors.
Beaver County Times

New Brighton Historical Society hosts Underground Railroad Walking Tour

NEW BRIGHTON — The New Brighton Historical Society hosts an Underground Railroad walking tour Sept. 25 highlighting the borough's history in helping 19th century slaves find freedom. The tour takes place rain or shine from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., leaving every 15 minutes. There will be pre-registration only on...
Beaver County Times

Gino Piroli: Anniversaries spark thoughts of loved ones

At my stage in life, it doesn’t take much to spark some remembrance of an event from the past. That was the case on Sept. 2, which brought back memories from 76 years ago. I was on board the destroyer USS Irwin DD794 in Tokyo Bay along with hundreds of other naval vessels. Near us aboard the battleship USS Missouri a Japanese delegation was signing the surrender documents ending World War II and giving us the joyful expectation of soon going back home to friends and loved ones. That’s one reason it’s so easy to remember after even these many, many, years.
Beaver County Times

New Brighton kids community garden host its first annual picnic

Brighton First's Kids Community Garden in New Brighton will host its first annual community picnic from 1-5 p.m. at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 15th Street. Farm to Table snacks will be available as well as hotdogs, popcorn and snow cones. Activities include a garden tour, fairy wand making, painting rocks and constructing a yarn teepee. A Garden Story Time will also take place.
Beaver County Times

Hear spellbinding stories at the Beaver Tales outdoor event

BEAVER — They've got amazing stories they can't wait to share. Professional storytellers will weave their words of magic at Beaver Tales this Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Irvine Park in Beaver. Stationed at the Beaver Gazebo, four tale-tellers and yarn-spinners will entertain at the family oriented event...
lincolnnewsnow.com

Remembering V-J Day

The 2nd of September celebrates V-J Day, Victory over Japan Day. The Japanese surrendered on board the U.S.S. Missouri in Tokyo Bay on this day back in 1945. The Japanese Instrument of Surrender, the signed agreement that signified the surrender of the Empire of Japan, took 23 minutes and signaled the end of a six-year war that took around 75 million lives.
hometownnewstc.com

Remembering that fateful day

That day had dawned so beautifully in our little corner of paradise. September in Humboldt County, California, was always beautiful anyway. The chill of summer fog had given way to sunny days and beautiful, clear blue skies over the ocean. Among the stands of redwood trees, beams of light filtered down through the canopy like rays from Heaven itself, turning our forests into little cathedrals everywhere the light touched.
100.5 The River

Tomorrow is 9/11 A Day to Remember

It's difficult to believe that it's been 20-years since that fateful day of September 11, 2002. Those moments were so stunning as we watched the airplanes hit the twin towers in New York City, and the Pentagon, with another crashing into a Shanksville, Pennsylvania field. It's certainly a day non of us will, or should, forget.
