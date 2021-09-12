Remember the Day

At my stage in life, it doesn’t take much to spark some remembrance of an event from the past. That was the case on Sept. 2, which brought back memories from 76 years ago. I was on board the destroyer USS Irwin DD794 in Tokyo Bay along with hundreds of other naval vessels. Near us aboard the battleship USS Missouri a Japanese delegation was signing the surrender documents ending World War II and giving us the joyful expectation of soon going back home to friends and loved ones. That’s one reason it’s so easy to remember after even these many, many, years.

