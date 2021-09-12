Remember the Day

View more in
Lifestyle
Remembering 9/11: Local residents reflect on the fateful day
As we approach the 20th anniversary of September 11th, we share with you the memories and lessons people have from that fateful day from watching the towers collapse live on television, to the emotional lasting impact. On the morning of September 11th, 2001, Shani Bills was on vacation at Peek...
News4Jax.com
Remember the 9/11 anniversary by reading these thoughtful pieces about the day
It’s hard to believe, but the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is here. It was a horrific day, so on the anniversary, it’s more about remembering and reflecting than anything else. There is no better way to reflect on the tragic events than to read some wonderful pieces of journalism that...
Pocono Record
'Never forget?' Sept. 11 is a day my father would prefer not to remember
My memories of the World Trade Center are murky and vivid at the same time, like a recurring dream you recognize only when it invades your sleep. My mom taking us to meet my dad after work … grabbing McDonald’s or hitting the shops … taking the PATH into New Jersey for the real “shopping mall” experience.
Beaver County Times
Baden Community Yard Sale to offer hidden treasures Saturday
BADEN — Those hunting for their next treasure may want to head to Baden this weekend. The borough will host it's annual Community Yard Sale, with the sales beginning around 8 a.m. Saturday. This year's sale will feature a variety of items, sales at the library and church, as well as food trucks for hungry visitors.
Beaver County Times
New Brighton Historical Society hosts Underground Railroad Walking Tour
NEW BRIGHTON — The New Brighton Historical Society hosts an Underground Railroad walking tour Sept. 25 highlighting the borough's history in helping 19th century slaves find freedom. The tour takes place rain or shine from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., leaving every 15 minutes. There will be pre-registration only on...
Beaver County Times
Gino Piroli: Anniversaries spark thoughts of loved ones
At my stage in life, it doesn’t take much to spark some remembrance of an event from the past. That was the case on Sept. 2, which brought back memories from 76 years ago. I was on board the destroyer USS Irwin DD794 in Tokyo Bay along with hundreds of other naval vessels. Near us aboard the battleship USS Missouri a Japanese delegation was signing the surrender documents ending World War II and giving us the joyful expectation of soon going back home to friends and loved ones. That’s one reason it’s so easy to remember after even these many, many, years.
Beaver County Times
The horror! Beaver Valley haunts bring screams and smiles for Halloween season
Zombies, ghosts and witches. Creepy clowns and big ugly spiders. And don't forget the chainsaw-wielding maniacs. It's that time of year again when frights are poised to delight. If you dare to be scared, consider these local Halloween haunts where spine-tingling screams mix with smiles, and the make-believe storylines add...
Beaver County Times
New Brighton kids community garden host its first annual picnic
Brighton First's Kids Community Garden in New Brighton will host its first annual community picnic from 1-5 p.m. at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 15th Street. Farm to Table snacks will be available as well as hotdogs, popcorn and snow cones. Activities include a garden tour, fairy wand making, painting rocks and constructing a yarn teepee. A Garden Story Time will also take place.
Beaver County Times
Hear spellbinding stories at the Beaver Tales outdoor event
BEAVER — They've got amazing stories they can't wait to share. Professional storytellers will weave their words of magic at Beaver Tales this Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Irvine Park in Beaver. Stationed at the Beaver Gazebo, four tale-tellers and yarn-spinners will entertain at the family oriented event...
lincolnnewsnow.com
Remembering V-J Day
The 2nd of September celebrates V-J Day, Victory over Japan Day. The Japanese surrendered on board the U.S.S. Missouri in Tokyo Bay on this day back in 1945. The Japanese Instrument of Surrender, the signed agreement that signified the surrender of the Empire of Japan, took 23 minutes and signaled the end of a six-year war that took around 75 million lives.
hometownnewstc.com
Remembering that fateful day
That day had dawned so beautifully in our little corner of paradise. September in Humboldt County, California, was always beautiful anyway. The chill of summer fog had given way to sunny days and beautiful, clear blue skies over the ocean. Among the stands of redwood trees, beams of light filtered down through the canopy like rays from Heaven itself, turning our forests into little cathedrals everywhere the light touched.
Tomorrow is 9/11 A Day to Remember
It's difficult to believe that it's been 20-years since that fateful day of September 11, 2002. Those moments were so stunning as we watched the airplanes hit the twin towers in New York City, and the Pentagon, with another crashing into a Shanksville, Pennsylvania field. It's certainly a day non of us will, or should, forget.
