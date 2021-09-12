CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Bryant defeats Sacred Heart 17-6 in NEC opener

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus passed for 106 yards and a touchdown, Bryant made three interception and held Sacred Heart to a pair of field goals for a 17-6 victory Saturday night in the Northeast Conference opener for both teams.

Sacred Heart (1-1) scored first when Sam Renzi capped an eight-play drive with a 22-yard field goal late in the first quarter. Renzi also kicked a 23-yarder in the fourth.

But Bryant (1-1) took the lead for good midway through the second quarter on a 23-yard run by Psaveon Reaves. The touchdown capped a 10-play, 71-yard drive for the Bulldogs. Nicholas Hasselman caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Eckhaus in the final minute of the first half as Bryant took a 14-3 lead into the break.

Marquez McCray went 11-for-23 passing for 115 yards for the Pioneers, but was picked off three times.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Home and NEC opener.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
Daily Mississippian

UM Softball coaches facing allegations

Ole Miss assistant softball coach Katie Rietkovich Browder is being investigated for Title IX violations, according to the baseball and softball podcast, Running Poles. Thirteen people associated with the Ole Miss Softball program confirmed the ongoing investigation to the podcast staff. Running Poles obtained a letter that it says was...
SPORTS
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacred Heart#Nec#College Football#American Football#Ap#Pioneers
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
i70sports.com

SCMS Shuts Out Sacred Heart, Still Undefeated

The South Central Falcons continued their winning ways, shutting out Sacred Heart 10-0 on Wednesday. Trevan Sidwell got the win on the mound, going all 5 innings and giving up 4 hits and no runs while striking out 8 batters. Sidwell also went 3 for 4 at the plate with 2 RBI. SCMS is now 12-0 on the season and will play again today at Dieterich.
BASEBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KIX 105.7

Sacred Heart Soccer Ties Maryville

The Sacred Heart soccer team ended their first game in the Barstow Tournament in a 2-2 tie with Maryville. After scoring 2 goals in the first half, the Gremlins held off the Spoofhounds until the last 90 seconds of the game, when they scored the tying goal. Senior Bruno Saucedo...
MARYVILLE, MO
Bowling Green Daily News

Lady Gators fall to Sacred Heart

The Greenwood girls’ soccer team faced a daunting task against defending state champion Sacred Heart on Saturday at Moss Middle School, trying to end the Valkyries’ 27-match win streak. And while Sacred Heart was able to extend its streak with a 4-1 win, Greenwood came away with some positives –...
GREENWOOD, KY
bucknellbison.com

Sacred Heart Tops Bucknell Football

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Sacred Heart downed the Bucknell football team, 21-0, on Saturday night at Campus Field. The Pioneers (1-0, 0-0 NEC) pulled away from the Bison (0-1, 0-0 PL) during the second half, scoring two of their three touchdowns. Consensus All-American running back Julius Chestnut led the way, running for 170 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries.
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Haven Register

Sacred Heart's Julius Chestnut chasing records, honors and NFL dreams

FAIRFIELD — Julius Chestnut walked away from Sacred Heart’s football practice Tuesday afternoon and pointed excitedly in different directions to recognize the transformation of campus since his 2018 arrival. “That was just fields,” Chestnut said of four new dormitories in front of him. “And the Bobby V,” he said, turning...
NFL
Awesome 92.3

Sacred Heart Golf Competes at Boonville

The Sacred Heart Girls Golf team competed in a match against the Boonville Pirates and the California Pintos at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville. Claire Smeltzer shot a 53, placing 4th overall. Olivia Dobson, Mariah VanLeer, and Lexi Owens also competed in the match for Sacred Heart. Sacred Heart...
BOONVILLE, MO
KIX 105.7

Sacred Heart JV Volleyball Beats Bunceton

Sacred Heart JV beat Bunceton in three thrilling sets for the win Tuesday night, Sept. 7 at the McGremlin Gym, 30-28, 26-24, and 25-17. "This was a total team effort. I'm proud of the girls and how they can step into any role and perform. We are getting better every day," commented Coach Marlo Siron.
SPORTS
Hoya

FIELD HOCKEY | Georgetown Clinches Overtime Victory at Sacred Heart

Following a seemingly endless regulation period, the Georgetown women’s field hockey team clinched a high-stress overtime victory in New Haven, Conn., against the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Sept. 3. The Hoyas entered their first away game of the season looking to keep their winning streak alive on the road. Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

571K+
Followers
314K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy