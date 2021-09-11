1736 Greenfield Rd, Northumberland, VA 22539

LOOK don't miss the opportunity to own this fabulous waterfront home which is build like a big boat with all platform porch around it . The house represent 4 bedrooms with privet bathroom access to each, which make this home more sufficient. Open living area with the lots of huge picture windows to capture the beautiful sunrise each morning and gorgeous views of Sloop Creek. Entire backside of the house, spacious rooms, TV room, two fireplaces, beautiful eat-in kitchen with fresh renovated wood cabinetry, newer stainless appliances, granite countertops, separate dining room, main level 2 master bedrooms with ensuite bath! and Both with private entrances. One master has its very own fireplace. Home comes with the complete boat ramp, boathouse and pier. And also this home is extremely popular on the AirBNB! This singe family located only 3 miles from the Chesapeake Bay. Come look and make your decision. The Little Wicomico River is a beautiful waterway and offers great fishing and crabbing. This special home won’t last and is a must see!