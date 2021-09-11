CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, VA

1736 Greenfield Rd, Northumberland, VA 22539

Richmond.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOOK don't miss the opportunity to own this fabulous waterfront home which is build like a big boat with all platform porch around it . The house represent 4 bedrooms with privet bathroom access to each, which make this home more sufficient. Open living area with the lots of huge picture windows to capture the beautiful sunrise each morning and gorgeous views of Sloop Creek. Entire backside of the house, spacious rooms, TV room, two fireplaces, beautiful eat-in kitchen with fresh renovated wood cabinetry, newer stainless appliances, granite countertops, separate dining room, main level 2 master bedrooms with ensuite bath! and Both with private entrances. One master has its very own fireplace. Home comes with the complete boat ramp, boathouse and pier. And also this home is extremely popular on the AirBNB! This singe family located only 3 miles from the Chesapeake Bay. Come look and make your decision. The Little Wicomico River is a beautiful waterway and offers great fishing and crabbing. This special home won’t last and is a must see!

richmond.com

The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
#Chesapeake Bay

