Louisa, KY

LINDA LOU PENNINGTON PARSONS

Herald-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINDA LOU PENNINGTON PARSONS, 81, of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa, Ky. She was born in Branchland, W.Va., on October 30, 1939, a daughter of the late William and Madeline (Triplett) Pennington. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Homer Parsons; a sister, Gloria Gunnells; and a brother-in-law, John Doczi. Linda was the proud mother of four sons: Tim (Erica) Parsons and Steven (Amy) Parsons, all of Louisa, Ky., Bart (Sharon) Parsons of Union, Ky., and Bernie (Dawn) Parsons of Statesville, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Nathan, Brandon, Shea, Samuel, Ethan, Whitney, Jared and Aaron; and eight great-granddaughters, Lily, Ruby, Elin, Sutton, Vivi, Ava, Gwyneth and Parsons. She is also survived by three siblings, Elanor Doczi of Manassas, Va., Bernard (Maureen) Pennington of New Milton, W.Va., and Troy G. (Eileen) Pennington of Lexington, N.C. Linda was the epitome of a Godly, Christlike lady and loved to witness to and tell her family and friends about her Savior, Jesus Christ. She also wrote scores of beautiful poems about her Father and Savior, which she loved to gift her sons and grandchildren — some of which she had put to music and would occasionally sing for others. Her Christian influence, encouragement and prayers will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Due to health concerns for family members and others because of COVID-19, Linda’s services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 355, Louisa, KY 41230. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, WV, is in charge of arrangements. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.

