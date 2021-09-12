CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Can’t put into words’: Community holds candlelight vigil for 3-year-old fatally shot in Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents gathered Saturday night to hold a candlelight vigil for a 3-year-old who was fatally shot while sleeping Tuesday night.

They prayed and preached the gospel of non-violence and sang in remembrance of Asiah Figueroa’s life, which was cut short way too soon.

Most of the people in the group didn’t know Asiah’s family. They are neighbors from surrounding communities bound by grief and shock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mg2he_0btW6EH600
Child killed in drive-by shooting Asiah Fiquero, pictured here with his older sister, was killed in a drive-by shooting while he slept in his bed on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (Provided by family)

“I’ve had enough, I’ve had enough,” organizer Kimberly Brooksbank said.

She said the murder of a sleeping 3-year-old was too much and she is proud the community is mobilizing.

“I think it’s really great, honestly. It makes me want to cry,” she said.

“No doubt, knowing that someone has been arrested, there is relief because we are talking about an innocent child,” said Donnell Gardner with Team True Blue.

Gardner said he has been in constant contact with the family of Asiah. He said they are pleased to learn that investigators have arrested Qua’tonio Stephens, 21, and Jacob Lanier, 21.

Melissa Howard-Jones also helped to organize the candlelight vigil. She has a connection to Lanier -- she taught him in 8th grade.

“You can’t put into words, how can you, I mean, it’s like a nightmare. This family is going to live with for the rest of their life,” Howard-Jones said.

She is also heartbroken that police believe the other suspects in the case are high school students.

“I’m not saying these parents failed, but somewhere along the line someone did fail them,” Howard-Jones said.

No family members attended the vigil. There are several others vigils planned in the coming days, including one by Mothers of Murdered Offspring, which the family is expected to attend.

Stephens was charged with accessory after the fact. Lanier was charged with murder, eight counts of attempted murder, nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police believe the other suspects are all high school students.

Comments / 18

Gloria Bess
4d ago

The other suspects are high school students, I'm just not clear on how did these 21 year old get involved?

Reply(3)
4
 

