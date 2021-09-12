Questioning resdistricting process, seeking fair election lines
Most people are not aware of the importance of the maps that control who represents them in the state assembly and in Congress. The public hearings that are now being held around the state, as well as virtually, are a good start to inform and receive input from the public. But more needs to be done to alert the public to the process. The regular emails that representatives send to constituents as well as media coverage would be great places to begin.www.theday.com
