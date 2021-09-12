Today in History

"He wears the clothes of a dissenter, but there's a logo on his back." — Don Henley. When he died, Martin Luther King was likely the most hated man in America. This is a fact obscured by decades of veneration so intense that even conservatives now try to claim him as one of their own, but it's a fact, just the same. A 1968 Harris Poll found King's disapproval rate among white Americans at 75 percent. Roughly half of all black Americans also viewed him negatively.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO