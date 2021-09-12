Today in History

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance and honor this foundational document of national governance. “There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and...
A newly published book by author Adrian C. Louis, “The Ghost Dancers,” takes readers deep inside a Native American reservation, giving a realistic look at the lives, politics, ceremonies and relationships of its people. Released in September by the University of Nevada Press, “The Ghost Dancers” explores various issues, including...
Watching the television on 9/11, I was so moved by all the stories that were told by the survivors and the families of those who did not make it. What hit me the most was what unity and love showed that day and many days thereafter. All of America showed...
As several thousand fans packed a Louisville arena to attend Muhammad Ali’s funeral, in 2016, and as former president Bill Clinton and a surrogate for Barack Obama praised the hometown hero, it would’ve been easy to forget this fact: for years, the heavyweight champion of the world was the most hated professional athlete, perhaps the most hated person, in the United States.
"He wears the clothes of a dissenter, but there's a logo on his back." — Don Henley. When he died, Martin Luther King was likely the most hated man in America. This is a fact obscured by decades of veneration so intense that even conservatives now try to claim him as one of their own, but it's a fact, just the same. A 1968 Harris Poll found King's disapproval rate among white Americans at 75 percent. Roughly half of all black Americans also viewed him negatively.
(Editor's note: A story published on the front of the Saturday, Sept. 11 paper profiled Sharp Creek Elementary School teacher Amber Bretzman's lessons to her fifth-graders about 9/11. She had her students write acrostic poems, which use the first letters of each line to spell out a word. These are some of the poems they wrote.)
A “Save America Freedom Rally” has been scheduled for next week. Confirmed speakers include Matt Dillon and Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington. Dillon is the chair of the Wabash County Republican Party, but will be appearing “in his role as” Wabash County Councilmember, said Victory Christian Church Pastor Timothy Morbitzer.
On Sept. 14, 1814, Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the poem “Defence of Fort McHenry” (later “The Star-Spangled Banner”) after witnessing the American flag flying over the Maryland fort following a night of British naval bombardment during the War of 1812. On this date:. In 1812, Napoleon Bonaparte’s...
