Town Council
RECEIVED: 9/9/21 at 10:49 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Announcements. Public Comment. Consent Agenda. 2021 Puerto Rican Heritage Day Proclamation, 2021 India and Pakistan 75th Independence Day Proclamation. Elections: Early Voting Locations, Dates, & Hours, November 2, 2021 Town Election Warrant, Policy Regarding Electioneering During Early and Absentee Voting for All Elections. Amendment to Town Council Rules of Procedure rule 5.2 Public Hearings. Town Council Policy on Making Recommendations for Town Council Appointments to Multiple-Member Bodies. Audit Firm Selection. Town Manager Appointments: Recreation Director, Elementary School Building Committee, African Heritage Reparations Assembly, Community Preservation Act Committee. Town Council Appointments: Energy and Climate Action Committee, Liaison to Council on Aging. Committee & Liaison Reports. Approval of Minutes: Special Meetings: 1/28/21, 3/3/21, 3/6/21, & 5/21/21, Regular Meeting 8/23/21. Town Manager Report. Council Comments.www.amherstma.gov
Comments / 0