’Cats come up empty on final day of the Seawolf/Gator Classic

SAN FRANCISCO—The Chico State volleyball team went into Saturday's action hoping that the final day of the Seawolf/Gator Classic would go a long way towards ironing out any rough spots prior to beginning conference play next weekend. Things did not exactly go according to plan, however, as the Wildcats dropped a pair of matches at San Francisco State's Don Nasser Family Plaza. The 'Cats were swept by the host Gators 25-14, 25-17, 25-11 in the day's first contest, then they finished the day by falling in four sets to Cal State Monterey Bay 23-25, 27-25, 19-25, 14-25. The two Saturday setbacks extended Chico State's current losing streak to three, and saw the team's overall record even at 4-4.