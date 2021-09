It’s no secret that life on the water can take a toll on a fisherman’s body. With heavy traps, rough waters, freezing temperatures and occasional equipment malfunctions, it’s no wonder the show is called Deadliest Catch. For these crews, their time on the Bering Sea is, quite literally, do or die. Depending on the season, the men and women on the vessels could be growing their bank accounts or tightening their belts. So, each day they’re on the water, they have to give their best effort – no matter the cost. For Deadliest Catch star Scott Campbell Jr., this meant suffering extreme pain in his back for as long as he could.

TV SERIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO