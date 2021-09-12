CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Corral throws 5 TDs, No. 20 Ole Miss beats Austin Peay 54-17

By CHRIS BURROWS Associated Press
Messenger
 5 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral insists he does not play favorites when it comes to picking receivers. “I really don’t. I go through my progressions and make my reads,” Corral said after throwing for five touchdowns – four in the first half – as No. 20 Mississippi routed FCS member Austin Peay 54-17 on Saturday night. “There’s really not a favorite. We’ve got receivers that can make plays ... It’s hard for the defense to figure out who to take away.”

www.the-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
gomocs.com

Soccer Hosts Austin Peay Friday

While the Mocs football celebrates the open of football season Thursday against Austin Peay, the Chattanooga women's soccer team will take on the Govs Friday night at the UTC Sports Complex in its fifth match of the season. CHATTANOOGA vs. AUSTIN PEAY. UTC trails its series with Austin Peay by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chatsports.com

Ole Miss vs. Austin Peay 2021: Time, TV schedule and online streaming

Folks, this is a game you should have every reason to sit back and enjoy. Pop open a crispy boy, kick up your feet, and let the points upon points wash over you. If you’re in the Vaught like you should be or at least opine to be, go ahead and grab those BBQ nachos, get that third round of $10 beers, and realize we’re back in our happy place, our sanctuary for football every fall, after nearly 10 months off - some of us nearly two years.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Talk of Champions: Dane Brugler, Bradley Sowell's Football Fix and what Ole Miss can expect from Austin Peay

In this edition of Talk of Champions, powered by Thomas Chandler of Modern Woodmen, Ben Garrett and David Johnson discuss what Ole Miss can expect from Austin Peay this weekend, among other topics. Later, former Rebel offensive lineman and eight-year NFL veteran Bradley Sowell joins (35:06) for his weekly Football Fix segment, including a round of Buy or Sell, and The Athletic's lead NFL Draft analyst, Dane Brugler, breaks down Matt Corral, the potential QB1 for the 2022 NFL Draft (50:24).
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Louisville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss football: 5 things to watch for against Austin Peay

Ole Miss looked as good as advertised on offense, and the defense looked much improved in the Rebels’ 43-24 season-opening win over Louisville on Monday. We learned a lot about this team after just one game, but there is also much more to learn. With an FCS opponent in Austin Peay up next in Oxford on Saturday, followed by a home bout with Tulane and a bye week before a showdown at Alabama, Ole Miss has a couple of weeks to learn more about itself before it hits SEC play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
gomocs.com

Postgame Quotes vs. Austin Peay

"You can't anything going. Just stupid penalties. I mean we got a guy blocking a guy whose helmet comes off, you got to turn him lose… You can't keep blocking him. That's credit to [Austin Peay], they got after it up front and played hard. They got after those guys and played like you're supposed to play."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Lane Kiffin
Oxford Eagle

No. 20 Ole Miss returns home to face Austin Peay after short week

On Monday, Ole Miss was arriving at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to kickoff their 2021 season against Louisville. Five days later, the No. 20-ranked Rebels (1-0) are playing their second game of the season and without much preparation time with only one true day spent on the practice field this week. Another hindrance was the absence of Lane Kiffin from the practice and attending any in-person meetings.
OXFORD, MS
chatsports.com

Corral, Rebels blowout Austin Peay to continue hot start to season

The first two games of the 2021 season could not have gone any better for Ole Miss. In their home opener on Saturday, the No. 20 Rebels trounced Austin Peay 54-17 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, five days after defeating Louisville in Atlanta. Despite the short week that included only one true...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ultimate Game Day Guide | Austin Peay at No. 20 Ole Miss

Austin Peay (1-0) at Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0 SEC) Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford. Tonight should be perfect. It's expected to be 81 degrees and sunny with temperatures falling into the low 70s in the third quarter. Slight breeze and no chance of rain. THE BETTING LINE. Ole Miss...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Oxford#Ap#Fcs#Rebels#Changer#Sec#Morehead State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss football: Grading Saturday's victory over Austin Peay

Quarterback: B- This grade is not a reflection on Matt Corral, who was 21-of-33 for 281 yards with 5 touchdowns and no turnovers, but rather the guys vying for the backup job. Kinkead Dent and Luke Altmyer saw their first extended action of the season, and neither inspired a lot of confidence about taking over this offense should Corral need to miss any extended amount of time. Altmyer was 0-for-3; Dent completed a couple of short passes, but neither led touchdown drives, and the offense clearly flowed less efficiently with those two in the game. John Rhys Plumlee got a few snaps at quarterback, too, which likely tells you how the staff currently feels about the other two. It’s a question you hope you never have to answer, but the Rebels don’t yet have a clear-cut option at backup quarterback.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
College
Tulane University
NewsBreak
Sports
therebelwalk.com

QB1 Film Room: Matt Corral and his Rebels defeat Austin Peay, 54-17

OXFORD, Miss. — Welcome to another edition of the QB1 Film Room as we take a look at Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and the Rebels’ offense in last week’s 54-17 win over Austin Peay. For his performance, Corral was named the Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
247Sports

Clay Helton: USC football buyout cost sizable after firing

USC's decision to fire head football coach Clay Helton is a costly one for the Trojans. The university will owe Helton more than $10 million in buyout funds with two seasons left on his remaining contract, Yahoo Sports college football insider Pete Thamel reports. USC's weekend loss to Stanford at...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy