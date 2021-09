If you want to support frontline workers who have helped countless others and you’re a fan of John Fogerty, then Florida is the place you want to be during November. According to a tweet shared by the Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman, he will be the headliner in a series of benefit concerts with The Charity Pro’s For Heroes organization. And he plans to perform some of the biggest hits of Creedence Clearwater Revival. These benefit performances will be held in honor of healthcare workers and first responders.

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO