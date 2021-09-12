Planning Board and Conservation Commission Joint Site Visit

BOULDER – The September 2021 Planning Commission meeting began with Town Planner Lee Nellis discussing residential growth. As commercial development has recently been addressed in a series of amendments, the next step is to look more closely about residential growth, he stated. Nellis estimated the number of additional residential lots that could exist in Boulder, based on the five-acre lot minimum, as well as pre-existing subdivisions that haven’t been developed, and existing non-conforming lots. The estimate yields a potential of 450 new residential lots. He also found that about 90% of these would be on parcels that are at least partially irrigated. This would have a very large impact on the agricultural character of the town. No geological studies have yet been conducted to assess available groundwater. Nellis ended his review by suggesting that an analysis be conducted to determine available groundwater and septic capacity. Planning commissioners were asked to weigh in on what they thought of a Boulder with 450 new homes.

