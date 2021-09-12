Instant classic: Winslow football rallies past Woodrow Wilson in prime-time matchup

WINSLOW TWP. – All eyes were on Cooper Folly Road Saturday night, exactly how Kenny Scott wanted it. The Winslow High School football coach scheduled his team’s showdown with Woodrow Wilson at 7 p.m. for that reason. He didn’t want to play on a Friday evening with dozens of other games or a Saturday afternoon without fanfare. He wanted all of South Jersey paying attention to what was going on when the Eagles met the Tigers.