CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winslow Township, NJ

Instant classic: Winslow football rallies past Woodrow Wilson in prime-time matchup

Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSLOW TWP. – All eyes were on Cooper Folly Road Saturday night, exactly how Kenny Scott wanted it. The Winslow High School football coach scheduled his team’s showdown with Woodrow Wilson at 7 p.m. for that reason. He didn’t want to play on a Friday evening with dozens of other games or a Saturday afternoon without fanfare. He wanted all of South Jersey paying attention to what was going on when the Eagles met the Tigers.

www.thedailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winslow Township, NJ
City
Camden, NJ
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woodrow Wilson

Comments / 0

Community Policy