CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Haynes King’s early exit vs. Colorado casts shadow over Texas A&M’s 10-7 victory

Killeen Daily Herald
 5 days ago

DENVER — Whether in Big 12 games or non-conference meetings, whether in Boulder or Denver, Texas A&M’s visits to the Centennial State have seldom been enjoyable. The trend continued Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High, even though A&M rallied for a 10-7 win over Colorado. The No. 5 Aggies still lost starting quarterback Haynes King early to a right leg injury and struggled on offense for much of the game.

kdhnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centennial, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Boulder, CO
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Leeland Mcelroy
Person
Myles Jones
Person
Brandon Lewis
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy